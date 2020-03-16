Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corrosion Prevention [Image 6 of 7]

    Corrosion Prevention

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    200316-N-VH054-0025
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 16, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jonathan Walker conducts corrosion prevention on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 20:25
    Photo ID: 6141408
    VIRIN: 200316-N-VH054-0025
    Resolution: 5371x3837
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: GAFFNEY, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corrosion Prevention [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preservation Maintenance
    Preservation Maintenance
    Weapons Training
    Forklift Operations
    Weapons Training
    Corrosion Prevention
    Fuel Reel Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Makin Island
    LHD
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT