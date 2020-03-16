200316-N-VH054-0132

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 16, 2020) – Gunners Mate 3rd Class Brian Higgs (right) instructs Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Xyron Caballero during dry fire weapons training in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Location: CA, US