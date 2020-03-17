Andersen Air Base Declares Health Emergency Announcement

A sign is shown for service member’s spouses in line for the Andersen Commissary in response to COVID-19 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 17, 2020. Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing Commander, declared a health emergency in response to COVID-19 March 16, which includes limiting base access to mission essential personnel, closure of public facilities and enforcing social distancing with no person-to-person contact. Installation access is restricted to MEP Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael S. Murphy)

