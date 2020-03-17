Andersen Air Force Base Declares Public Health Emergency

Service members and spouses assigned to Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam wait in line to enter the Andersen Commissary at AAFB, Guam, March 17, 2020. Brig. Ge. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing Commander, declared a health emergency in response to COVID-19 March 16, which includes limiting base access to mission essential personnel, closure of public facilities and enforcing social distancing with no person-to-person contact. Installation access is restricted to MEP Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael S. Murphy)

