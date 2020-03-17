Andersen Air Force Base declares public health emergency

In response to COVID-19, Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander, has declared a Public Health Emergency. Effective immediately, Andersen AFB has implemented the following preventative measures to ensure the health and welfare of Team Andersen and the local populace.



Installation access is restricted to Mission Essential Personnel (MEP) Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday. MEP are defined as the following:



1. Active duty military and United States Coast Guard personnel and their dependents

2. National Guard and Reserve on Title 10 orders and their dependents

3. Members of 254 ABG on AGR orders and their dependents

4. DoD civilian employees and their dependents

5. Full-time contractors

6. AAFES and DeCA employees



All personnel will take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



1. Ensure social distancing with no person-to-person contact. Maintain a six-foot distance from others at all times.



2. Limit events to fewer than 50 personnel. Hold meetings and events virtually whenever possible or limit attendance to personnel who are vital to the mission. Do not conduct group fitness.



The following activities/services will be closed or canceled:



1. The Coral Reef Fitness Center and Annex

2. Teen Center

3. Youth Center

4. Meehan Theater

5. United Services Organization (USO)

6. Gecko Lanes

7. Swimming Pool

8. Top of the Rock

9. Information Tickets and Travel

10. Chapel services and activities

11. Library group activities are cancelled

12. No fitness assessments will be conducted during this period.

Personnel will be given 42 days’ notice prior to being scheduled/rescheduled for fitness assessments. Please contact your Unit Fitness Program Manager regarding scheduling/rescheduling fitness assessments.



All other Andersen AFB facilities will remain open with the following caveats:



All open facilities will require entering personnel to be subject to additional screening for COVID-19 symptoms. All open facilities may be limited to a single point of entry.



1. DeCA Commissary access is limited to MEP who have authorized privileges on Tuesday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday.

2. AAFES Base Exchange, Shoppette, and Gas Station access is limited to MEP who have authorized privileges on Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday.

3. Consolidated Support Center services by appointment only

4. Education Center testing services will be limited

5. Airman and Family Readiness Center services will be limited

6. Chapel counseling services will be available upon request



Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at Andersen AFB Facebook page and https://www.andersen.af.mil/…/36th-Medic…/COVID-19-Guidance/ for up-to-date information.



Active duty service members and dependents should report any COVID-19 symptoms to the 36 MDG at 671-366-9355 (366-WELL).



This policy will remain in effect until further directed.

