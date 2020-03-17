Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Andersen Air Base Declares Health Emergency Announcement [Image 4 of 5]

    Andersen Air Base Declares Health Emergency Announcement

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Service members and spouses assigned to Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam wait in line to enter the Andersen Commissary at AAFB, Guam, March 17, 2020. Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing Commander, declared a health emergency in response to COVID-19 March 16, which includes limiting base access to mission essential personnel, closure of public facilities and enforcing social distancing with no person-to-person contact. Installation access is restricted to MEP Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael S. Murphy)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing
    COVID-19

