Luke AFB hero helps save lives

Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley (front right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, applies an elastic bandage during a bleeding control demonstration in a Self-Aid and Buddy Care (SABC) course Feb. 25, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McKinley teaches a CPR and SABC course annually at Luke. With experience as an EMT, he helped save two individuals’ lives off-duty in 2019. He received the 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association Pitsenbarger Award on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander for his selflessness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

