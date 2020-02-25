Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB hero helps save lives [Image 2 of 4]

    Luke AFB hero helps save lives

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley (front right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, applies an elastic bandage during a bleeding control demonstration in a Self-Aid and Buddy Care (SABC) course Feb. 25, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McKinley teaches a CPR and SABC course annually at Luke. With experience as an EMT, he helped save two individuals’ lives off-duty in 2019. He received the 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association Pitsenbarger Award on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander for his selflessness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

