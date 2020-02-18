Luke AFB hero helps save lives

Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, poses for a portrait Feb. 13, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McKinley, a prior EMT, helped save two individuals’ lives while he was off-duty by rendering aid during a car crash and later on an airplane. The 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association Pitsenbarger Award was presented to McKinley on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander, for McKinley’s actions of selflessness on- and off-duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 02.18.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US