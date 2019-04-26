Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Luke AFB hero helps save lives [Image 4 of 4]

    Luke AFB hero helps save lives

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An individual crashed his car into a palm tree April 26, 2019, on Litchfield Road in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, was the first on scene to render first aid for a life-threatening car crash. The 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association
    Pitsenbarger Award was presented to McKinley on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander, for McKinley’s actions of selflessness on- and off-duty. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2019
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 17:25
    Photo ID: 6141290
    VIRIN: 200316-F-XX000-1002
    Resolution: 2880x2160
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB hero helps save lives [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Luke AFB hero helps save lives
    Luke AFB hero helps save lives
    Luke AFB hero helps save lives
    Luke AFB hero helps save lives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Luke AFB hero helps save lives

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    EMT
    CPR
    Hero
    Portrait
    Air Force
    Airman
    SABC
    Car crash
    56th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT