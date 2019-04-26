An individual crashed his car into a palm tree April 26, 2019, on Litchfield Road in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, was the first on scene to render first aid for a life-threatening car crash. The 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association

Pitsenbarger Award was presented to McKinley on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander, for McKinley’s actions of selflessness on- and off-duty. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2019 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 17:25 Photo ID: 6141290 VIRIN: 200316-F-XX000-1002 Resolution: 2880x2160 Size: 2.78 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB hero helps save lives [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.