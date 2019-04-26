An individual crashed his car into a palm tree April 26, 2019, on Litchfield Road in Litchfield Park, Ariz. Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, was the first on scene to render first aid for a life-threatening car crash. The 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association
Pitsenbarger Award was presented to McKinley on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander, for McKinley’s actions of selflessness on- and off-duty. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6141290
|VIRIN:
|200316-F-XX000-1002
|Resolution:
|2880x2160
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Luke AFB hero helps save lives [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Luke AFB hero helps save lives
LEAVE A COMMENT