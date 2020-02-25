Luke AFB hero helps save lives

Staff Sgt. Eric McKinley (left), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron real property organization specialist, monitors Airmen rendering aid to a mock patient during a Self-Aid and Buddy Care (SABC) course Feb. 25, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. SABC teaches basic life support and techniques to help wounded

or injured personnel survive medical emergencies. McKinley, a prior EMT, helped save two individuals’ lives off-duty in 2019 and received the 2020 Air Force Sergeants Association Pitsenbarger Award on behalf of Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington, Air Education Training Command deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

