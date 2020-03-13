A Soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, gives his teammate covering fire as they change positions on Friday, March 13, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Several matches of paintball were played as part of Defender Showdown. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 15:33 Photo ID: 6141131 VIRIN: 200313-A-PF227-129 Resolution: 4366x2911 Size: 859.93 KB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.