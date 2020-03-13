A Soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, gives his teammate covering fire as they change positions on Friday, March 13, at Fort Riley, Kansas. Several matches of paintball were played as part of Defender Showdown. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6141131
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-PF227-129
|Resolution:
|4366x2911
|Size:
|859.93 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defenders showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
