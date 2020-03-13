Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    A soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, fires a bow on Friday, March 13, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The soldier was trying to take out a member of the enemy team during a game of archery tag as part of Defender Showdown.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

