A soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, fires a bow on Friday, March 13, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The soldier was trying to take out a member of the enemy team during a game of archery tag as part of Defender Showdown.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6141130
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-PF227-085
|Resolution:
|5047x3365
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defenders showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT