Defender Showdown participants run to gather arrows during a game of archery tag on Friday, March 13, at Fort Riley Kansas. The arrows were lined up in the center of the field between the two teams at the start of each game. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 15:33
|Photo ID:
|6141129
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-PF227-032
|Resolution:
|3785x2523
|Size:
|521.99 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defenders showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT