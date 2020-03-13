Defenders Showdown in Warrior Adventure Quest

FORT RILEY, Kan.-- Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division, hosted a free Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Warrior Adventure Quest event for its Soldiers on March 13 at Fort Riley, Kansas.

The Warrior Adventure Quest event was planned by the battalion’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) representatives and to give Soldiers a fun and safe outlet to meet each other and increase unit cohesion.

“My intent was to boost their morale, make them worthwhile memories, and to overall make them feel as though they’re part of a family here,” said Pfc. Isaac Alvarez, the Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company’s BOSS representative for the battalion. Alvarez was one of the primary planners and coordinators in charge of the event.

The event, named Defender Showdown, was held at the Fort Riley Outdoor Recreation Center and featured multiple games of both paintball and archery tag. Free lunch was also provided through one of the post’s dining facilities.

“It was a lot of fun, there was a lot of team building and it was really stress free,” said Pfc. Donald French, a multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer from SIS Company, “My favorite part was the paintball with the unit.”

The unit event was hosted entirely using Army programs, so there was no cost for the battalion to host the event or for its participants. As an added bonus, Soldiers who participated in the event received the day off from work.

“I was happy to see the Soldiers laughing and smiling,” Alvarez said. “I feel that this gave them a much needed and well deserved break.”

Alvarez said the event exceeded his expectations and was hosted with the BOSS program’s core components of quality of life and recreation and leisure in mind.

“Our main goal is to allow Soldiers to unwind as best as we can,” he said. “We will always do our best in getting as close to every Soldier’s needs as we possibly can.”

More events like Defender Showdown are slated for the future. BOSS representatives involved have suggested options available may include hosting a quarterly paintball tournament for Soldiers.

