Airmen in Ethiopia

Adrian Clive, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron command language education program manager (left), explains future plans for the Language Learning Center with Airman 1st Class Etchy Tambe (right), 621st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter journeyman, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Mar. 3, 2019. The Language Learning Center was created to help Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron maintain French language proficiency for their frequent trips to Africa in support of developing air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

