U.S. Air Force Capt. Reilly Nuckel, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron flight commander, tests the new virtual reality French language program at the Language Learning Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 13, 2019. The LLC helps 818th MSAS Airmen maintain a French language proficiency as part of their mission to help train, advise and assist military partners in Africa. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2019 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 09:34 Photo ID: 6140643 VIRIN: 190913-F-XC220-012 Resolution: 4454x3182 Size: 6.92 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen celebrate opening of language learning center [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.