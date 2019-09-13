Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen celebrate opening of language learning center [Image 2 of 7]

    Airmen celebrate opening of language learning center

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Reilly Nuckel, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron flight commander, tests the new virtual reality French language program at the Language Learning Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 13, 2019. The LLC helps 818th MSAS Airmen maintain a French language proficiency as part of their mission to help train, advise and assist military partners in Africa. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, Airmen celebrate opening of language learning center [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

