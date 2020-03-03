Airman 1st Class Etchy Tambe (left) and Senior Airman Trevaughn Taylor (right), 621st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter journeymen, test out the French language virtual reality programs at the Language Learning Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Mar. 3, 2019. The Language Learning Center was created to help Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron maintain French language proficiency for their frequent trips to Africa in support of developing air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 09:34
|Photo ID:
|6140645
|VIRIN:
|200303-F-XC220-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen in Ethiopia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Language Learning Center provides valuable ways to learn French
LEAVE A COMMENT