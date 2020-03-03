Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen in Ethiopia [Image 5 of 7]

    Airmen in Ethiopia

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airman test out French language virtual reality programs at the Language Learning Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Mar. 3, 2019. The Language Learning Center was created to help Airmen from the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron maintain French language proficiency for their frequent trips to Africa in support of developing air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 09:34
    Photo ID: 6140647
    VIRIN: 200303-F-XC220-003
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen in Ethiopia [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen celebrate opening of language learning center
    Airmen celebrate opening of language learning center
    Airmen in Ethiopia
    Airmen in Ethiopia
    Airmen in Ethiopia
    Airmen in Ethiopia
    Airmen in Ethiopia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Language Learning Center provides valuable ways to learn French

    TAGS

    Airmen
    virtual reality
    language
    leap
    french
    Air Force
    CRW
    Devil Raiders
    language lab
    621CRW
    818MSAS
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT