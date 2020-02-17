Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Folding the Flag: Attention To Detail [Image 7 of 9]

    Folding the Flag: Attention To Detail

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2020

    Photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpl. Dylan Starr, a signal intelligence analyst with the Ranger Military Intelligence Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, helps to fold the garrison flag while serving on flag detail during the Basic Leaders Course held at Fort Benning, February 17, 2020. BLC is a core requirement for junior enlisted Soldiers, such as Starr, to become future noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Folding the Flag: Attention To Detail [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

