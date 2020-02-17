Folding the Flag: Attention To Detail

U.S. Army Cpl. Dylan Starr, a signal intelligence analyst with the Ranger Military Intelligence Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Benning, Georgia, helps to fold the garrison flag while serving on flag detail during the Basic Leaders Course held at Fort Benning, February 17, 2020. BLC is a core requirement for junior enlisted Soldiers, such as Starr, to become future noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)

