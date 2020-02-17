Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holding onto Excellence [Image 3 of 9]

    Holding onto Excellence

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2020

    Photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers attending the Basic Leaders Course 004-20 at Fort Benning, Georgia, unlatch the garrison flag during a retreat ceremony on Fort Benning, February 17, 2020. BLC is a core requirement for junior enlisted Soldiers to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 21:06
    Photo ID: 6140057
    VIRIN: 200217-A-FS682-100
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holding onto Excellence [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

