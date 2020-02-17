Soldiers Extend Leadership

U.S. Soldiers attending Basic Leaders Course 004-20 at Fort Benning, Georgia, extend the garrison flag in preparation to conduct the folding procedures during a retreat ceremony at Fort Benning, February 17, 2020. BLC is a core requirement for junior enlisted Soldiers to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)

