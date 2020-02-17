Serving Up Tradition

(left) Spc. Mohamed Qadar, a medical laboratory technician with the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity at Fort Benning, Georgia and (right) Spc. John Tierney, an armor crewman and instructor assigned to Fury Company, 1-81 Armor Battalion at Fort Benning, prepare to lower the garrison flag while serving on flag detail during the Basic Leader Course 004-20 held at Fort Benning February 17, 2020. BLC is a core requirement for junior enlisted Soldiers to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)

