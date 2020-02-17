(left) Spc. Mohamed Qadar, a medical laboratory technician with the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity at Fort Benning, Georgia and (right) Spc. John Tierney, an armor crewman and instructor assigned to Fury Company, 1-81 Armor Battalion at Fort Benning, prepare to lower the garrison flag while serving on flag detail during the Basic Leader Course 004-20 held at Fort Benning February 17, 2020. BLC is a core requirement for junior enlisted Soldiers to become noncommissioned officers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6140058
|VIRIN:
|200217-A-FS682-880
|Resolution:
|5184x3047
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Serving Up Tradition [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT