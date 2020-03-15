Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Swapout [Image 4 of 5]

    Crew Swapout

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen from Air Station Savannah, Georgia, swap crews at Hunter Army Airfield for search-and-rescue standby duty at Air Facility Charleston, S.C., Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah personnel conduct 24-hour duty rotations in Charleston to cut down transit times during SAR responses in the South Carolina area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6139974
    VIRIN: 200315-G-BZ327-1214
    Resolution: 4032x1908
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Swapout [Image 5 of 5], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

