Inspecting the Helicopter

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nick Emigholz, an aviation maintenance technician,inspects the propellers on an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D helicopter at Hunter Army Airfield after a training flight Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

