U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Baierski, an aviation survival technician, stands by with a fire extinguisher during a refueling evolution on an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D helicopter at Hunter Army Airfield, Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

