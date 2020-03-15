Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Hot Gas" During Crew Changeout [Image 5 of 5]

    &quot;Hot Gas&quot; During Crew Changeout

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Baierski, an aviation survival technician, stands by with a fire extinguisher during a refueling evolution on an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D helicopter at Hunter Army Airfield, Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6139976
    VIRIN: 200315-G-BZ327-1605
    Resolution: 4032x1908
    Size: 6.43 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Hot Gas" During Crew Changeout [Image 5 of 5], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT