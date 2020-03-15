MH-65 Dolphin helicopter 6598 at Air Station Savannah, Georgia, was constructed in 1980 and is considered the Coast Guard's Queen of the Helicopter fleet as designated by the gold tail number. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6139972
|VIRIN:
|200315-G-BZ327-1129
|Resolution:
|4608x2184
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Queen of the Helicopter Fleet [Image 5 of 5], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
