26th MEU, BATARG transit Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

20200314-M-KE756-1022 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (March 14, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Matthew Souders, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joel Feurtado assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) man a .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Bataan March 14, 2020. Bataan, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

