    26th MEU, BATARG transit Bab Al-Mandeb Strait [Image 3 of 5]

    26th MEU, BATARG transit Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Reyes 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    200314-M-OO419-1002 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (March 14, 2020) The amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) follows the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a strait transit March 14, 2020. Bataan, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 13:09
    Photo ID: 6139912
    VIRIN: 200314-M-OO419-1002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    • LEAVE A COMMENT