26th MEU, BATARG transit Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

200314-M-OO419-1030 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (March 14, 2020) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak hill (LSD 51) leads the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a strait transit March 14, 2020. Bataan, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nathan Reyes)

Date Taken: 03.14.2020 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY