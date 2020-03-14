26th MEU, BATARG transit Bab Al-Mandeb Strait

200314-M-KE756-1010 BAB AL-MANDEB STRAIT (March 14, 2020) A Marine assigned to the scout sniper platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), scans the horizon using binoculars aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) March 14, 2020. Bataan, with embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

