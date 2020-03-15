Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 8 of 10]

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200315-N-TI693-1520

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 15, 2020) - Ambassador Lana Marks, right, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, discusses the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and South Africa with Cmdr. Christopher Carroll, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) while in the pilot house aboard the Carney during a scheduled visit to Cape Town, South Africa, March 15, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:01
    Photo ID: 6139887
    VIRIN: 200315-N-TI693-1520
    Resolution: 4706x3361
    Size: 964.58 KB
    Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #Africa
    C6F
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    FDNF
    guided-missile destroyer
    U.S. Africa Command
    South Africa
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Cape Town
    @USNavy
    @USAfricaCommand
    Patrol 7
    TI693
    #USSCarney
    #USinSA

