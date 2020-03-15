200315-N-TI693-1215



CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 15, 2020) - Cmdr. Christopher Carroll, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), surveys the sea state while pulling into port in Cape Town, South Africa, March 15, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:01 Photo ID: 6139880 VIRIN: 200315-N-TI693-1215 Resolution: 4333x3095 Size: 692.81 KB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.