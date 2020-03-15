200315-N-TI693-1430



CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 15, 2020) - U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, Lana Marks, left, is escorted by Cmdr. Christopher Carroll, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) during a scheduled visit in Cape Town, South Africa, March 15, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:01 Photo ID: 6139884 VIRIN: 200315-N-TI693-1430 Resolution: 4380x3129 Size: 989.43 KB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.