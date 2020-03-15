200315-N-TI693-1339



CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 15, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) place the pelican hook on the anchor chain after mooring pier side in Cape Town, South Africa, March 15, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

