200313-N-PL200-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operates in company with Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Helicopter Aircrewman 1st Class Amber Danielle Barlow/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6139862
|VIRIN:
|200313-N-PL200-1008
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
