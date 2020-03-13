USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations

200313-N-PL200-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operates in company with Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Helicopter Aircrewman 1st Class Amber Danielle Barlow/Released)

