200313-N-PL200-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) sails alongside Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Helicopter Aircrewman 1st Class Amber Danielle Barlow/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 09:25 Photo ID: 6139855 VIRIN: 200313-N-PL200-1003 Resolution: 4533x3238 Size: 1.54 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.