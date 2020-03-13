Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations [Image 4 of 7]

    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.13.2020

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    200313-N-PL200-1004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) sails in company with amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Helicopter Aircrewman 1st Class Amber Danielle Barlow/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    flight operations
    Gabrielle Giffords
    LHA 6
    DESRON 7
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10)

