Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 4 of 6]

    Kilo Company MCMAP

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A drill instructor with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, motivates recruits during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 9, 2020. Physical training is utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:48
    Photo ID: 6139262
    VIRIN: 200309-M-VX661-1037
    Resolution: 3823x5735
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company MCMAP
    Kilo Company MCMAP
    Kilo Company MCMAP
    Kilo Company MCMAP
    Kilo Company MCMAP
    Kilo Company MCMAP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT