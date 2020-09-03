A recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a leg sweep during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 9, 2020. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:48 Photo ID: 6139264 VIRIN: 200309-M-VX661-1157 Resolution: 5548x3699 Size: 5.04 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.