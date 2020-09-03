A recruit with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a vertical thrust during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 9, 2020. Recruits were instructed to execute the different techniques step-by-step to ensure they were performed correctly. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 21:48
|Photo ID:
|6139263
|VIRIN:
|200309-M-VX661-1124
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT