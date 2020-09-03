Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct sprints during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 9, 2020. Physical training is utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:47 Photo ID: 6139259 VIRIN: 200309-M-VX661-1015 Resolution: 5725x3817 Size: 4.04 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.