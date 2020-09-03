Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 1 of 6]

    Kilo Company MCMAP

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct sprints during a Marine Corps Martial Arts training session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 9, 2020. Physical training is utilized to strengthen the body and develop a strong character embodying our core values through teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:47
    Photo ID: 6139259
    VIRIN: 200309-M-VX661-1015
    Resolution: 5725x3817
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

