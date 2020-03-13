Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC

Sgt. 1st Class John Takach, a cadre representing the 99th Readiness Division in the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), grades musician Spc Emily Green from 78th Army Band during the physical fitness test. . The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

