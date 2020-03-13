Sgt. 1st Class John Takach, a cadre representing the 99th Readiness Division in the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), grades musician Spc Emily Green from 78th Army Band during the physical fitness test. . The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6138540
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-JY770-113
|Resolution:
|3930x2807
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
