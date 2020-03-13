Competitor from the 78th Training Division conduct physical readiness training (PRT) as a warm-up prior to taking the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) for Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), here. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 12:21 Photo ID: 6138537 VIRIN: 200313-A-JY770-018 Resolution: 4140x2756 Size: 5.38 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.