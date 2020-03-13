Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC

    Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Gordon Penn 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Competitor from the 78th Training Division conduct physical readiness training (PRT) as a warm-up prior to taking the Army Physical Fitness Test (APFT) for Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), here. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 12:21
    Photo ID: 6138537
    VIRIN: 200313-A-JY770-018
    Resolution: 4140x2756
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warrior
    Best Warrior Competition
    U.S. Army Reserve
    citizen soldier
    JB MDL
    Army Reserve
    Readiness
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    elite soldiers
    BWC
    78th Training Command
    78th TC
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    99th DIV(R)
    99th DIV (R)
    what’s your warrior
    84th Atlantic Training Division
    84th ATD
    Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Best Warrior Competition

