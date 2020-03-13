Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC

Sgt. Brandon Luzier, a competitor for the 78th Training Division drives himself to be the best at sit-ups during the physical fitness test for the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), here. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate the commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

