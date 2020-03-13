Pfc. Michael Stevens, from 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element (TPASE) pushes himself during the physical fitness test for the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), here. The Combined BWC highlights individual readiness and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos, as well as represent the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve Force in the history of the Nation.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 12:21 Photo ID: 6138538 VIRIN: 200313-A-JY770-069 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.86 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warriors plunge into day two of Combined BWC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Gordon Penn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.