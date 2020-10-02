Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    falcon storm 2020 [Image 4 of 5]

    falcon storm 2020

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Spc. Dracorius White 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th airborne infantry regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd airborne division training to load and dismount UH-60 Black Hawk Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a Brigade training exercise that prepares paratroops to jump, fight and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. White Dracorius)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, falcon storm 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dracorius White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd airborne division
    COMCAM
    2nd brigade combat team
    fort bragg
    airassault
    25V
    2nd battion
    falcon storm
    325th airborm infantry regament

