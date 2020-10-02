falcon storm 2020

Soldier's assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th airborne infantry regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd airborne division get instuctions about there air assault training in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a Brigade training exercise that prepares paratroops to jump, fight and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. White Dracorius)

