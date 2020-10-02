Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th airborne infantry regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd airborne division training to load and dismount UH-60 Black Hawk Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 12, 2020. Falcon Storm is a Brigade training exercise that prepares paratroops to jump, fight and win with short notice in a complex and uncertain environment (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. White Dracorius)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 23:23
|Photo ID:
|6137749
|VIRIN:
|200312-A-MM937-0199
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, falcon storm 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Dracorius White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT