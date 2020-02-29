2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story

Andrew McKenna, Air Force Heritage Flight pilot, assists U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin Huyck, Air Combat Command director of operations, into a P-51 Mustang at the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. McKenna has over 650 hours in the P-51 Mustang flown across more than 100 aerial events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
