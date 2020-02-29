Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story [Image 9 of 10]

    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Andrew McKenna, Air Force Heritage Flight pilot, assists U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin Huyck, Air Combat Command director of operations, into a P-51 Mustang at the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. McKenna has over 650 hours in the P-51 Mustang flown across more than 100 aerial events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 18:43
    Photo ID: 6137567
    VIRIN: 200229-F-FZ485-1636
    Resolution: 4438x3171
    Size: 977.41 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story
    2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Tucson
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Arizona
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    D-M
    U.S. Air Force Base
    DMAFB
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT