2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin Huyck, Air Combat Command director of operations, gives a thumbs up before a flight during the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. Huyck flew in a P-51 Mustang piloted by Andrew McKenna, an Air Force Heritage Flight pilot, with more than 3,000 hours of total flight time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

