U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin Huyck, Air Combat Command director of operations, gives a thumbs up before a flight during the 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 29, 2020. Huyck flew in a P-51 Mustang piloted by Andrew McKenna, an Air Force Heritage Flight pilot, with more than 3,000 hours of total flight time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6137566
|VIRIN:
|200229-F-FZ485-1646
|Resolution:
|4232x2822
|Size:
|759.54 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Heritage Flight Training Course Picture Story [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT